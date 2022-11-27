Letter: Grocery stores should ditch digital-only coupons

The recent article in the Metro Business section, "Consumer groups want grocery chains to ditch digital-only coupon deals," is right on! I totally agree with this article and definitely support the groups advocating for this. All savings offered by any store should automatically load to your member card for that store.

I am just as loyal to shopping at that store as those that have a smartphone app or may have failed to go online to visually review the ad and "clip and save." During a recent trip to Kroger, the cashier indicated that if I did not "clip and save'' one of the items that was in my cart that happened to be on sale, she could not give me the additional savings. She could take that item off my purchase, but could not offer me that additional savings.