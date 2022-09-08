Letter: GRTC bus buy doesn't make sense

Questioning $11 million bus replacement

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond received $11 million to replace diesel buses with 19 green-energy models. Given the choice between emission-free electric vehicles and natural-gas (a false equivalency!) why did the Greater Richmond Transit Company chose the latter? Most natural gas is derived from fracking, which demonstrably pollutes soil and groundwater, causes earthquakes, and relies on destructive pipelines. Tellingly, Los Angeles used its grant to swap 160 natural gas buses for EV models.

If it’s not too late, let’s use some of that windfall to buy smaller, more efficient buses. The behemoths that roar down my Museum District street rarely carry a single passenger. Nimble jitneys would adequately serve this route — and others — reducing the carbon footprint, noise pollution, road deterioration, and traffic hazards, while saving money.

Fewer cars, less sprawl, and better mass transit are worthy goals, but to assume that all residents will bike, walk, scoot, and take the Pulse, GRTC, Lyft or Uber, is not realistic. People have cars, and people need cars — even millennials have cars. Parents will visit in cars.

Building high-rise apartments does nothing to accomplish a car-free city. Developers along the Pulse Corridor in the already-dense Scott’s Addition, Fan, and Museum District must be held responsible for absorbing the influx of vehicles belonging to their thousands of new residents. They’re coming.

Caryl Burtner.