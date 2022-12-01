Letter: Gun rights can’t outweigh other freedoms

Gun rights can’t outweigh other freedoms

Two mass shootings in Virginia in a matter of weeks, as well as the one in Colorado. How long will we as a country accept such violence as normal and inevitable, as part of our way of life?

We need to act in the name of peace. The freedom to own guns cannot outweigh the freedom to shop, to go on a field trip, to go to church, to go to school without fearing and/or facing violent, gruesome death.

Guns are a real and present danger, and the number of deaths they cause are increasing. Where is the governmental outrage? Where is the call for change? Where is the concern for life?

Guns must be limited in this country, assault weapons especially, but others too. Let Virginia, home to so many shootings, lead the way.

Robbie Smith.