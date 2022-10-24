Letter: Gun violence is not red or blue

Gun violence is not red or blue

I feel compelled to comment on Marc Thiessen’s op-ed in the Oct. 22 Times Dispatch. He spends two full columns arguing the red state/blue state murder problems. This is just another opinion on who or what is at fault when people die violently. Virginia is considered red state with blue cities. What difference does it make where people live or how they vote when lives are lost to violence, most significantly gun violence?

Page 3 of the same newspaper contains two reports of Richmonders murdered, one just outside one of our middle schools, both killed with guns. The issue here is not red or blue — it is how easily people bent on violence can obtain weapons — powerful weapons that are meant to be used in military defense.

We live in a country that allows us to express our red or blue opinions and to vote those opinions. That is the gift of democracy. What cannot be allowed to continue is the free and illegal transfer of weapons used to kill our citizens. The only way to stop the violence is the enactment of gun control laws that limit the possession of guns by violent people — red and blue.

Jane Stafford.