Gun violence is our ‘most important issue’

After reading the Times-Dispatch Editorial Board opinion in Friday’s paper, “On gun violence, politics trumps policy – again,” Feb. 17, my frustration over the gun situation in American was reignited.

About 10 years ago after a mass shooting, thoughts and prayers were offered along with gun rights’ advocates promoting more guns. Advocates claimed that a good guy with a gun could stop a bad guy with a gun. Gun sales went up.

Next, schools started locking all doors except the main entrances. This didn’t work for Sandy Hook. After 20 innocent children and 6 adults were murdered, gun sales again increased. Schools beefed up security with cameras and armed guards. This didn’t help at all in Uvalde, Texas. Metal detectors were added to school entrances and more sentiments were heard like, “put God back in school” and “arm the teachers.”

Now we’re advising transparent backpacks for schoolchildren. There are more guns in America than there are people, yet the mass shootings continue, with increased gun sales after each event. Meanwhile, our political leaders are more concerned about critical race theory, Hunter Biden’s laptop, gender assignment, the border crisis (with no active solutions) and restricting abortion.

Of these issues, I do believe that gun violence and keeping Americans safe is the most important issue. We seem to value guns more than children’s lives. Adding more layers of protection and more guns is not the solution when you examine the past.

Nancy Hall.

Henrico.