Guns-first America gets what it deserves

When I was a little boy and I did something that resulted in a punishment, my mother would often say: “Well, you got what you deserved.” Well, America gets what it deserves as we witness another mass shooting. Voters across the nation continue to elect politicians who consistently protect the Second Amendment at all costs.

Nothing changes. Expressions of horror and shock change nothing. Prayers for the victims change nothing. If we are satisfied as a state and country that sacrificing children and adults to senseless gun violence is the price we pay for the Second Amendment then nothing should change.

If, however, this sacrifice is too high a price to pay for the Second Amendment in its current form, then I believe the only possible way to change things is through voting. I am convinced that the ability to reduce gun violence depends substantially on voting for candidates, on both sides of the aisle, who are willing to stand up to the gun lobby and legislate change. I recently heard a member of Congress declare that what’s needed are more guns and a “secret service like” force in schools. And therein lies the problem: More guns won’t save lives, despite the snappy slogans from the gun lobby.

But like I said, if you’re satisfied with the status quo – that is, gun violence and the senseless slaughtering of innocent people – then keep on voting the way they want you to vote.

Charles Flocco.

Richmond.