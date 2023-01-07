Letter: Hanover candidate an education advocate? Hardly

A1 Extra! RTD photographer Shaban reviews moments he captured in 2022 | A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury
Hanover candidate an education advocate? Hardly
As a long-time supporter of public education, I was taken aback by the story that followed the headline "Outspoken education advocate to seek seat on Hanover Board of Supervisors," Jan. 5.
"Great!" I thought upon reading the headline. At a time when the public schools are more underfunded and under-supported than ever -- not to mention battered by the pandemic and by critics spouting empty-headed slogans about "CRT" and "groomers" -- we need more education advocates!
But the subject of the story, Yael Levin, is not a public education advocate by any stretch of the imagination. She is an activist.
Education advocates are often parents who volunteer in the schools (as I did) and appreciate the enormous tasks faced by teachers and educators and the hard work they do for way too little pay. Advocates appreciate that public schools are the only hope for far too many children who arrive at the schoolhouse door already years behind their more-advantaged peers.
I have yet to meet a "parents' rights" activist like Levin who truly wants to support or improve public education. The ultimate aim of these groups seems to be weakening, even destroying, the schools -- whether by attacks on educators, policy and curriculum, or through "choice" and voucher initiatives that siphon away tax dollars from public schools to private.
If activists want their children to grow up to fear -- or look down upon -- people of different backgrounds, ethnicity, socio-economic status, gender identity and sexuality -- by all means, send them off to a private school where they can learn with children from like-minded parents.
Just don't expect the taxpayers to fund it.
And don't even think of calling yourself an "education advocate."
From the archives: Edgar Allan Poe
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
With a mustache cutout pasted to a popsicle stick and a raven stuffed animal, Maddox Barnes, 7, pretends to be Edgar Allan Poe at the celebration of Poe's 206th birthday held at the Poe Museum in Richmond, Jan. 17, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Tiffany Kramer (left) and Cody Bond view a bust of Edgar Allan Poe on the grounds of the Poe Museum where they took part in the celebration of Poe's 206th birthday, Jan. 17, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Chris Semtner is director of the Edgar Allan Poe Museum. Photographed Oct. 20, 2017
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Chris Semtner is director of the Edgar Allan Poe Museum. Photographed Oct. 20, 2017. Semtner holds Edgar, one of two black cats who call the museum home and the bust of Poe carries a lipstick reminder from a guest.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Detail of a memorial to Edgar Allan Poe by sculptor Richard Henry Park originally displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Fine Arts by the actors of New York. It is now on display at the Poe Museum.
JOE MAHONEY
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Catherine Baab-Muguira said Edgar Allan Poe was successful despite having a difficult life.
2019, JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Karyn Talley of Richmond tours the Poe Museum Sunday, January 22, 2006, during an open house to celebrate Edgar Allan Poe's 197th birthday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Dr. Floyd Tesmer, a professor at Strayer University, poses with a statue of Edgar Allan Poe for his wife who was taking his picture at the Poe Museum Sunday, January 22, 2006, during an open house to celebrate Poe's 197th birthday. Tesmer said his mother read Poe to him as a child before they would go trick-or-treating.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
The artwork of Perrymont Middle school student Jason Smith is photographed at the Poe Museum in Richmond on 3/23/10. Art inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's works and created by Chesterfield County's Perrymont Middle students is on display through March 31 at the Poe Museum. The museum honored the students' creativity during a reception.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Several theories about Edgar Allen Poe's death which will be feautured in the upcoming exhibit at The Poe Museum will include theories that he was murdered, or died from a beating or diabetes.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Edgar Allen Poe's vest and the infamous 'Ludwig obituary' will be on display at the upcoming exhibit which will present different theories of Poe's cause of death at The Poe Museum.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Several theories about Edgar Allen Poe's death which will be featured in the upcoming exhibit at The Poe Museum will include theories that he was murdered, or died from a beating or diabetes. Crucial to the 'murder' theory is the hypothesis that Poe was found in someone else's clothes at the time of his death because he was in disguise to divert his pursuers, the brothers of Elmira Royster Shelton, his fiancee. This trunk full of his own clothes was found in his hotel room in Baltimore.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Chris Semtner, museum manager of the Edgar Allan Poe Museum, holds a rare document -- a letter written by Poe to a magazine editor. The museum paid $18,000 for the document, which goes on display during an open house on Jan. 16. Photo taken Tuesday, January 4, 2005.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Edgar Allan Poe signed this letter he wrote to a magazine editor. The Edgar Allan Poe Museum paid $18,000 for the rare document, which goes on display during an open house on Jan. 16. Photo taken Tuesday, January 4, 2005.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Reflected in a mirror, Carter Owens, 15, views a bust of Edgar Allan Poe in the outdoor shrine of the Edgar Allan Poe Museum. The bust is a plaster copy of the 100-year-old original. Carter, from the Atlanta, GA area, was passing through Richmond on his way to the inauguration of President-elect Obama. The Poe Museum is celebrating the 200th birthday of the literary giant. The mirror was in place for a 2 a.m. seance Monday. Poe was born Jan. 19, 1809 and died Oct. 7, 1849.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Fay Howell of Macon, GA views photographs of Edgar Allan Poe at the Edgar Allan Poe Museum in downtown Richmond. The Poe Museum is celebrating the 200th birthday of the literary giant. Poe was born Jan. 19, 1809 and died Oct. 7, 1849.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Bust of Edgar Allan Poe is placed at the garden of Poe Museum in Richmond on Saturday, January 18, 2014.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Paul Hudert of Richmond and his sons, Kaelis Arcane, 11, and Talyn Arcane, 7, look on portraits of Edgar Allan Poe during Poe's Birthday Bash at Poe Museum in Richmond on Saturday, January 18, 2014.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Poe Canal Wall
One of the banners on the flood wall near the the downtown Canal Walk. This banner honors Bill 'Bojangles' Robinson and Edgar Allan Poe.
BRUCE PARKER
Poe Museum
This September 1965 image shows the Enchanted Garden at the Edgar Allan Poe Museum in Richmond. Just a few blocks from the writer’s first Richmond home, the museum contains an extensive collection of Poe manuscripts, memorabilia and more.
Amir Pishdad
Poe Museum
In September 1969, members of the Thomas Jefferson Garden Club tended to the Enchanted Garden at the Edgar Allan Poe Museum in Richmond. The club maintained the landscape at the museum for many years and, in 1985, won an award from the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs for its efforts. The Poe Museum is just a few blocks from the writer’s first Richmond home.
Carl Lynn
Poe Stamp
January 16, 2009 - The father of the "mystery novel," and one of America's most extraordinary poets and fiction writers was immortalized on postage today when the U.S. Postal Service celebrated the 200th anniversary of the birth of Edgar Allan Poe. The stamp honoring Poe was dedicated at the Library of Virginia in Richmond where several dignitaries - including Poe's distant cousin - spoke of his accomplishments.
United States Postal Service
Poe Statue Capitol Square
Statues at Virginia Capitol Square: Edgar Allan Poe Statue (1958)
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD