Letter: Hanover candidate an education advocate? Hardly

Hanover candidate an education advocate? Hardly

As a long-time supporter of public education, I was taken aback by the story that followed the headline "Outspoken education advocate to seek seat on Hanover Board of Supervisors," Jan. 5.

"Great!" I thought upon reading the headline. At a time when the public schools are more underfunded and under-supported than ever -- not to mention battered by the pandemic and by critics spouting empty-headed slogans about "CRT" and "groomers" -- we need more education advocates!

But the subject of the story, Yael Levin, is not a public education advocate by any stretch of the imagination. She is an activist.

Education advocates are often parents who volunteer in the schools (as I did) and appreciate the enormous tasks faced by teachers and educators and the hard work they do for way too little pay. Advocates appreciate that public schools are the only hope for far too many children who arrive at the schoolhouse door already years behind their more-advantaged peers.

I have yet to meet a "parents' rights" activist like Levin who truly wants to support or improve public education. The ultimate aim of these groups seems to be weakening, even destroying, the schools -- whether by attacks on educators, policy and curriculum, or through "choice" and voucher initiatives that siphon away tax dollars from public schools to private.

If activists want their children to grow up to fear -- or look down upon -- people of different backgrounds, ethnicity, socio-economic status, gender identity and sexuality -- by all means, send them off to a private school where they can learn with children from like-minded parents.

Just don't expect the taxpayers to fund it.

And don't even think of calling yourself an "education advocate."

P. H. Kruszewski.

Richmond.