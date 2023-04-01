Hanover must keep Gandy school name

With all due respect to the process, Hanover County School Board members do not have to weaponize the School Board naming policy [“Hanover School Board reneges on Gandy school name,” March 15.] They have the power, authority and legal standing to not use the policy at all.

It is my understanding that the naming ordinance, policy 4-3.8, originated in 2000 and was recently updated in 2022.

In the case of the consolidation of Henry Clay and John M. Gandy elementary schools, why did it take from 2018-2022 to decide to invoke said policy, especially because nearly every instance of recording and reporting on the school and its progress has included the name John M. Gandy Elementary School?

You might be thinking that the renaming policy doesn’t specify consolidating or new schools, so you can use the policy in any instance. If that’s the case, since the language in the policy is vague, could it be used to rename any school?

Let’s revisit Patrick Henry? How about Washington Henry?

One might easily surmise that this policy is being invoked specifically to hurt rather than teach. If it’s being used to teach, what is the Hanover County School Board teaching them?

John M. Gandy School opened in 1950 to specifically serve Hanover’s Black population. The attempt to erase John M. Gandy’s name from HCPS is unconscionable. This is an example of institutional racism at its most blatant.

So, once again, Hanover County sits on the precipice of “doing the right thing” versus going back in time. It’s simple really: Don’t invoke the policy. They have the power. Leave the school named John M. Gandy as you have been promising the community for the last four years, and as it has appeared on a school building in Hanover for the last 73 years.

Amy Mendelson Cheeley.