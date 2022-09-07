Letter: Hanover School Board County decision is harmful

Virginia Hanover School Board County decision is harmful

The Hanover School Board County recently passed its policy requiring that transgender students submit a written request to use their preferred bathroom. Additional documentation, including a statement from the student’s doctor and parents and criminal records, are also required.

This policy will ostracize trans students and impact their mental health and education. In a 2021 study cited by The Trevor Project, it was found that transgender students who received support from their schools were 33% less likely to attempt suicide.

Many trans students don’t have access to a doctor who will diagnose gender dysphoria. Many trans students don’t have their parents’ support. If I were a student in Hanover County today, I would be forced to use the girls’ bathroom because my parents refused to accept my trans identity.

I graduated from high school in Florida less than three years ago as one of two trans kids in a school of 1,300 students. We were required to use only the nurse’s bathroom, a trip across campus which usually cut out 15 minutes of classroom time, so I’ve had my battles with bathroom restrictions. Simply using the bathroom quickly between classes was not a privilege I had, and it hurt my education and my relationship with my peers.

The board members claim they are protecting their students with this policy. I hesitate to believe that whatever assault they are trying to prevent will be stopped because the assailer had to get permission first. Their transgender students will suffer needlessly.

Benjamin Manning.