Letter: Hanover School Board County decision is harmful

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Hanover School Board County recently passed its policy requiring that transgender students submit a written request to use their preferred bathroom. Additional documentation, including a statement from the student’s doctor and parents and criminal records, are also required.

This policy will ostracize trans students and impact their mental health and education. In a 2021 study cited by The Trevor Project, it was found that transgender students who received support from their schools were 33% less likely to attempt suicide.

Many trans students don’t have access to a doctor who will diagnose gender dysphoria. Many trans students don’t have their parents’ support. If I were a student in Hanover County today, I would be forced to use the girls’ bathroom because my parents refused to accept my trans identity.

I graduated from high school in Florida less than three years ago as one of two trans kids in a school of 1,300 students. We were required to use only the nurse’s bathroom, a trip across campus which usually cut out 15 minutes of classroom time, so I’ve had my battles with bathroom restrictions. Simply using the bathroom quickly between classes was not a privilege I had, and it hurt my education and my relationship with my peers.

The board members claim they are protecting their students with this policy. I hesitate to believe that whatever assault they are trying to prevent will be stopped because the assailer had to get permission first. Their transgender students will suffer needlessly. 

Benjamin Manning.

Richmond.