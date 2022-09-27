Letter: Hanover school board is on right track

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

Hanover school board is on right track

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding to letter, "Hanover School Board decision is harmful," I think the school board is on the right track. The documentation should include all additional services that the school is providing, such as counseling and special education services. As a retired special education teacher, I've seen this process aid hundreds of students with special needs.

According to psychiatry.org, "Transgender children suffer from high levels of stigmatization, discrimination and victimization, contributing to negative self-image and increased rates of other mental health disorders." Further "... transgender adolescents and adults are at higher risk of victimization and hate crimes than the general public. Suicide rates among transgender people are markedly higher than the general population.

Trans students are not an island unto themselves. More students than ever now struggle with a multitude of emotional disorders. It is standard practice for teachers to submit any student for a "child study" meeting that brings together all stake holders--parents, teachers, administration, counselors and members of the Special Ed. dept. to discuss the special needs of the student.

This process provides a holistic approach by presenting, diagnosing, validating and recommending an individual plan (IEP). With consensus by all, a plan is set into place for the rest of the school year thereby helping to assure emotional support that helps foster academic success and emotional stability.

Scott Duprey.