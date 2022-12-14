Letter: Happy with governor’s antisemitism report, mostly

Happy with governor’s antisemitism report, mostly

Many aspects of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Commission to Combat Antisemitism are commendable if what I've read is an accurate reflection of the commission's conclusions: reporting data on hate crimes, clarifying hate crime language in Virginia law, preparing police departments to proactively police around places of worship during religious holy days, and using youth intervention programs to mitigate radicalization.

Additionally, the report recommends that the Office of Attorney General create a related task force (no details). Recommendations focusing on education need to be carefully examined: Is it a good use of students' time to have them study the history of 'ancient Israel' independent of studying the history of the entire Fertile Crescent?

Then there's this baffling statement with no substantiating data: “In instances in Virginia and elsewhere, political advocacy in the classroom has been associated with subsequent antisemitic actions.” Could the commission please provide specific “instances in Virginia and elsewhere” where political advocacy in the classroom led to “subsequent antisemitic actions”?

Martha Steger.

Midlothian.