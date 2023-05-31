Harrop's abortion argument is off base
In the never-ending abortion debates, columnist Froma Harrop ("DeSantis should worry if can even win Florida again," May 28) offers a different rationale than the usual ones for abortions to be allowed: "Unwanted children living in poverty are more likely to fall into lives of crime and other dysfunction."
I can understand the pro-choice demands of legal exceptions for rape, incest and harm to the mother, but Harrop is way off base with her comment. True, a child born into poverty — unwanted or not — could become a dysfunctional citizen; but what about children from middle and upper socio-economic families who have chosen criminal lifestyles? In hindsight, should they have been aborted?
We all know stories of individuals who overcame incredibly challenging childhoods to become admirable leaders in their fields. As a former elementary school teacher and administrator, I have been blessed by knowing numerous students — precious children of God — who came from families that were impoverished emotionally, financially or cognitively; yet, they were well-behaved, hardworking and well-liked by peers. I am so grateful their lives had not been ended in their mothers' wombs.
People are also reading…
- Dining at a tipping point: What service fees, extra charges mean for diners and restaurants
- Brent Halsey, Richmond business leader, 'father of the Riverfront,' dies
- It’s hard to get an earned run against Thomas Dale pitcher Chase Swift
- New appointees named to the Hanover school board at center of key debates
- Man fell overboard on Carnival cruise returning to Norfolk, cruise line reports
- Forty years ago, JMU became Virginia's first team to make the College World Series
- Memorial Day weekend in and around Richmond: Where to go, what to do
- With rents rising, mobile home residents have 'nowhere to go'
- 4 Richmond-area shopping centers sell for $110 million
- Capital One prioritizes employee's physical, emotional and financial health
- 2023 Top Workplaces in Richmond
- Virginia to ease degree requirements for state jobs
- Fact check: The Commanders do not have to change their name because of a trademark ruling
- Sandstorm conditions erupt on Outer Banks as Memorial Day weekend forecast worsens
- Myrna Morrissey alleges assault, manipulation by Sen. Morrissey in divorce filing
Steve DeGaetani.
Midlothian.
Tags
- Savings Account
- Headline
- Politics
- Trade
- The Economy
- Legislation
- Finance
- Tourism
- Chemistry
- Industry
- Social Science
- Motor Vehicles
- Transportation
- Meteorology
- Physics
- Roads And Traffic
- Electricity
- Law
- Weapons
- Sociology
- Literature
- Medicine
- Oncology
- Physiology
- Non-criminal Law
- Christianity
- Education
- Job Market
- Anatomy
- School Systems
- Government Departments And Ministries
- Advertising
- Journalism
- Publishing
- Linguistics
- Parliament And Legislative Bodies
- Construction Industry
- Hospitals
- Ballet
- Armed Forces
- Entertainment
- Music
- University
- Institutions
- Banking
- Sports
- Welfare
- Marine Biology
- Food
- Hydrography
- Revenue Services
- History
- Sculpture
- Ecology
- Postal Service
- Tv Broadcasting
- City Planning
- Police
- Technology
- Computer Science
- Energy
- Business
- Security And Public Safety
- Ethnology
- Agriculture
- Organic Chemistry
- Biology
- Administrative Law
- Psychology
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Telecommunications
- Media And Communication
- Video Games
- Film Industry
- Baseball
- Zoology
- Insurance Industry
- Theatre
- Art
- Furniture
- Games And Toys
- Architecture
- Ethics
- Restaurant Industry
- Psychiatry
- Public Administration
- Geography
- Basketball