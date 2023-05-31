Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Harrop's abortion argument is off base

In the never-ending abortion debates, columnist Froma Harrop ("DeSantis should worry if can even win Florida again," May 28) offers a different rationale than the usual ones for abortions to be allowed: "Unwanted children living in poverty are more likely to fall into lives of crime and other dysfunction."

I can understand the pro-choice demands of legal exceptions for rape, incest and harm to the mother, but Harrop is way off base with her comment. True, a child born into poverty — unwanted or not — could become a dysfunctional citizen; but what about children from middle and upper socio-economic families who have chosen criminal lifestyles? In hindsight, should they have been aborted?

We all know stories of individuals who overcame incredibly challenging childhoods to become admirable leaders in their fields. As a former elementary school teacher and administrator, I have been blessed by knowing numerous students — precious children of God — who came from families that were impoverished emotionally, financially or cognitively; yet, they were well-behaved, hardworking and well-liked by peers. I am so grateful their lives had not been ended in their mothers' wombs.

Steve DeGaetani.

Midlothian.