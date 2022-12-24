 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hats off to Christmas Mother volunteers

Hats off to Christmas Mother volunteers

Cheers to the dedicated Christmas mothers and their helpers in the Richmond metropolitan area.

The Christmas Mother programs and hundreds of volunteers distribute toys, food and clothing to help make the holiday season happy for those in need.

When times are tough, it is especially important to share with our neighbors. Our generous communities have again made the Christmas Mother programs a successful holiday tradition.

Thanks, and Merry Christmas to all.

Al Schalow.

Midlothian.

 

 

