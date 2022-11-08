Letter: Henrico County supervisors ‘don’t get it’

I just received my personal property tax bill from Henrico County. After the county's personal property tax relief plan, I am still paying an increase of 11% on one vehicle and a 17% increase on my second vehicle. Clearly, the Henrico County supervisors don't get it. They obviously don't care about the impact of inflation on people with fixed incomes. Tax increases have consequences. I will be voting “no” on the upcoming bond referendums. The county supervisors can use all the extra money they received from the personal property tax to fund their growth. I will also be voting for a change from my current supervisor in the next election.