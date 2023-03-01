Henrico should lower real estate tax rate

We just received our 2023 notice of real estate assessment from Henrico County. If the numbers on this notice hold true on our tax bill, our taxes will have increased 12% from 2022 to 2023 and 32% from 2021 to 2023.

We understand that the county is required to assess property at market value, but we also understand that the Board of Supervisors sets the “rate” applied to the assessed value.

While the county adopted a new tax rate of 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, which represents approximately a 2% reduction from the previous rate of 87 cents per $100 of assessed value, it appears the county will be collecting significantly more money even at the rate of 85 cents per $100 of assessed value.

We would hope that the board does the right thing by lowering the rate to collect only the monies needed to provide essential county services. This is especially needed at this time due to the escalating cost of food, energy and housing (including insurance). The board did not make this adjustment to the personal property tax rate when used car prices spiked. This ended up with the county sending tax credit checks to many individuals.

Dick Kiefer.

Henrico.