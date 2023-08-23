Our family’s assessment increased 18% from the prior year, increasing our tax assessment by approximately $1,000. As senior citizens on a fixed income, it is incredibly difficult to adjust our budget to handle these increases. As seniors we do not cost the county very much. Yet we are finding it difficult to age in place in in our wonderful Henrico neighborhood.

I wrote to Supervisor Pat O’Bannon in March asking the board to consider an assessment (or tax) freeze for retired residents over the age of 65, freezing the assessment to the assessed value of the home at the time the older resident reaches 65 until the home is sold. Unfortunately the modest credit now in place will do little for many of us. I urge the Board of Supervisors to take a serious look at real estate tax relief for its seniors.