Henrico tax credit doesn't help everyone
Last Tuesday, The Times-Dispatch reported that Henrico County Board of Supervisors had authorized a real estate tax credit of about $75 for the average Henrico County home.
Our family’s assessment increased 18% from the prior year, increasing our tax assessment by approximately $1,000. As senior citizens on a fixed income, it is incredibly difficult to adjust our budget to handle these increases. As seniors we do not cost the county very much. Yet we are finding it difficult to age in place in in our wonderful Henrico neighborhood.
I wrote to Supervisor Pat O’Bannon in March asking the board to consider an assessment (or tax) freeze for retired residents over the age of 65, freezing the assessment to the assessed value of the home at the time the older resident reaches 65 until the home is sold. Unfortunately the modest credit now in place will do little for many of us. I urge the Board of Supervisors to take a serious look at real estate tax relief for its seniors.
From the Archives: In 1974, a Richmond music festival turned into a full-on riot
Cherry Blossom Rock Festival
04-28-1974: Cherry Blossom Rock Festival riot.
By the time the riot was quelled, two dozen Richmond police officers and a dozen concertgoers were sent to the emergency room; 76 people were arrested, 23 of them juveniles; and 106 charges were placed, 42 of which were for possession of marijuana.
Football helmets and baseball bats were reported missing after the riot at the Cherry Blossom Rock Festival in Richmond.
04-29-1974 (cutline): Tensions exploded yesterday along this exit lane near the Fountain Lake. The crowd had moved off the roadway in late afternoon when photo was taken.
04-27-1974 (cutline): Policemen armed with night sticks watch spectators in stands.
Riot police arrived in two buses on April 28, 1974.
04-29-1974 (cutline): Crowd of approximately 14,000 persons fills field at City Stadium during rock music festival. First day of scheduled two-day outdoor music festival here brought riots which caused cancellation of second day's show.
Bubble blowing was a pastime for a girl earlier on that Sunday of the riot.
04-27-1974 (cutline): Nude man enthusiastically endorses performance of band before disturbance.
04-28-1974 (cutline): Roof of police car is battered in at peak of trouble. Near-riot at City Stadium left nearly a dozen cars damaged.
04-29-1974 (cutline): Trash can shatters windshield of city vehicle as youths (center) attempt to overturn it. Automobile was one of nine cars destroyed by angry crowd after arrests began.
04-28-1974 (cutline): Youth lashed out at city car after it was set afire by vandals.
04-27-1974 (cutline): Young man raises peace sign at City Stadium--to no avail.
04-29-1974 (cutline): Police officer leads injured youth from City Stadium melee. Young man was treated on the scene after he was arrested Saturday.
04-28-1974 (cutline): Newsman Bill Wasson in bandages after he said he was hit by policeman.
04-28-1974 (cutline): Cars were tipped over as disturbance reached near-riot proportions.
04-28-1974 (cutline): An aerial view shows the crowded stadium field.
04-28-1974 (cutline): Rock festival spectators wreck city vehicles with tools taken from stadium building.
04-29-1974 (cutline): City police officers watch last part of crowd leave City Stadium after concert. Although debris was scattered everywhere, order had been restored when music program ended.
04-28-1974: Concert attendee pleads with crowds from stands with policemen standing in the back.
20181109_FEA_POD_jamDONE.jpg
In April 1974, an impromptu jam session broke out at Byrd Park in Richmond — which became a gathering spot for music fans after Cherry Blossom Music Festival at City Stadium ended early. The day before, a drug arrest in the stands touched off violence between police and festival-goers, which scuttled the festival’s second day.
