Henrico should pick up old recycling bins

Kudos to Henrico County for providing 90,000 county homes with 95-gallon “super can” rolling recycling carts at no charge. This will certainly make recycling easier and increase the amount of Henrico’s waste that is recycled. What a shame, however, that the county did not offer pick-up and recycling of the old collection bins. If each home has four bins like I do, that’s 360,000 bins headed for the landfill.

While I reviewed all of the county’s self-congratulatory materials about the new cans, I had to go to the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority website to learn that old bins may be dropped off at either of Henrico’s Public Use Areas. The number of people who will drive to a facility and wait in line to recycle the bins will be minimal. It would have been so easy to arrange a pick-up of old bins.

How would the county pay for it? Perhaps with a small portion of the $11.2 million it will be returning to taxpayers in August from surplus real estate taxes. Collecting the bins seems like such an obvious conclusion to a great program. It’s disappointing the county did not implement it.

Charles Moncure.

Henrico.