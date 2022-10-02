 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hill monument, intersection are dangerous

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regardless of the political implications of the Hill Monument, that roundabout is a nuisance and a safety hazard. Since moving to the Bellevue Avenue area in January, I've devised as many ways as possible to avoid it. It's not a normal intersection and it's not a real roundabout with the usual roundabout rules so no wonder it's a magnet for car crashes. 

Shay Lynn.

Richmond.

 

