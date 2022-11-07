Letter: Hiring outsiders to run RPD doesn’t work

I read with interest your history of police chiefs in Richmond [“Richmond's top cops: Here today. Gone tomorrow,” Nov. 1]. It seems that bringing in outsiders has not been an effective strategy. Why is it so difficult to 'grow our own' from the ranks of the Richmond Police Department? That is the question that the article fails to address but is one that needs an explanation. We need law enforcement leaders who know the city, who have the respect of the city, and who are committed to the city. If the RPD can't produce that kind of leadership then that's where change must happen. Much progress has been made in recent years. Let's not backslide. Aren't we the state capital? Shouldn't we be setting an example?