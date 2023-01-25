 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hold parents accountable for underage shooters

  • 0

Julie Buchanan from Central Virginia Waste Management Authority talks about when, where and how to recycle right in the metro Richmond area. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

Hold parents accountable for underage shooters

Please let me start by saying I have no issues or problems with people owning weapons.

I would, however, like to see the owners of said weapons be held accountable when a child uses the weapon in a crime and/or brings it to school. The news is hot with reports on the children committing acts of gun violence, but nowhere do you hear of the parent or guardian being held accountable.

If one of those adults punched their child, they would be arrested in a heartbeat. Let them take your deadly weapon to school, nothing. It’s time to hold the people that are influencing these children to a higher standard and put them behind bars for attributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Andrew Pond.

Glen Allen.

People are also reading…

From the Archives: Shockoe Slip

A look back at Shockoe Slip.

1 of 13

 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News