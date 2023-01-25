Letter: Hold parents accountable for underage shooters

Shockoe Slip

04-29-1978 (cutline): David Yeatman, construction supervisor for Heindl-Evans Inc., looks over plans for renovation of the 96-year-old Zoppa Building in historic Shockoe Slip. The building, at 15 S. 13th St. between Main and Cary Streets is to offer 26,000 square feet of usable space when completed according to the Virginia Housing Development Authority, which happens to move its offices there this summer from its present headquarters at Richmond Plaza Building. Funds for the project, which is expect to cost $690,000 including purchase of the building, were borrowed from local banks, an authority spokesman said.