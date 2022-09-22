 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Holocaust document provides a lesson

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The new Ken Burns series “The U.S. and the Holocaust” offers a frightening example of history ignored and not learned. Hitler made known his plans for the annihilation of Jews. Yet, too many of the European and U.S. populations remained silent. The Nazi Party’s disregard for life, truth and rule of law was accepted.

Like the events of the 1930s and 1940s, are we not witnessing a similar moment of history as evidenced by the intentional silence, acceptance and compliance from senators, representatives, justices and governors?

Ann Washington. 

Richmond.

