Letter: Homeless people deserve city help

Homeless people deserve city help

I wish the city of Richmond leadership would pursue a comprehensive year-round 24/7 shelter for homeless people and others at risk of homelessness with the same generosity and zeal that they are in building a new baseball stadium for a Double A baseball team run under the umbrella of a wealthy major league franchise. Or to the now-mostly empty luxury training camp facility they provided to the then Washington Redskins franchise owned by a billionaire.