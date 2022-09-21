 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hotel staff deserve praise, thanks

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Sept. 11-17 was recognized as International Housekeepers Week, offering us an opportunity to celebrate the hardworking service professionals who keep our spaces clean, sanitized and organized.

Here in the Richmond region, I’m particularly thankful for the housekeeping teams that support our local hotels by creating welcoming and comfortable experiences for visitors. During the height of the pandemic, cleaning professionals worked on the frontlines to create safe and healthy stays for our guests. Their important work continues today and is helping our drive toward the record-setting tourism growth we are currently experiencing.

The truth is, housekeeping teams are part of the fabric of our tourism experiences. The Richmond region includes many incredible attractions, restaurants and small businesses to experience and support. But during these visits it’s the people, the wonderful people of our region, that make this community shine and make visitors want to return again and again. Service professionals within our hotels, and all about our wonderful region, are the core components of a memorable and successful stay.

During your next hotel stay, please show appreciation by tipping and offering a simple “thank you” to hotel cleaning personnel. Regardless of the recognized “week” of appreciation, let’s commit to expressing our thanks every week, every visit, and in every interaction. Let us, together, show our outward appreciation for local housekeeping staff, and all service professionals for that matter, within our communities and the places which we visit.

 

Dan Schmitt.

Richmond Region Tourism, board chair.

Brookland District Supervisor, Henrico County.

