Housing affordability must become a priority

My name is Miranda Savioli. I am a senior medical student at VCU SOM and a member of Saint Vincent de Paul, a faith-based ministry that provides rental and other financial assistance to neighbors who need a hand.

Having lived in New Jersey; Austin, Texas; and San Diego, I was sold on the idea of Virginia’s cheaper cost of living when I moved here, yet that no longer seems to apply for Richmond. Per the Partnership for Housing Affordability report published last month, home prices increased by 85% in the River City over the past five years and average rent increased as much as 28% since 2020 in places like the city’s North Side and South Side, which have traditionally been considered more affordable areas to live. PHA estimates nearly 39,000 affordable homes are needed to fully eliminate the rent burden of the region’s lower-income families: my patients and neighbors.

Improving housing equality benefits the entire city, with research showing tangible improvements in productivity and other socioeconomic factors when there is investment in housing affordability. Housing equity and affordability is an issue that affects every member of the commonwealth.

The Senate recently passed SB 1141, a comprehensive zoning plan for affordable housing, which provides sensible and sustainable solutions for the problems listed above. I am calling on Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, and the other delegates representing the Richmond area to vote “yes” on this bill and encourage their fellow lawmakers to do the same.

Miranda Savioli.