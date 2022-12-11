Letter: How can governor justify RGGI withdrawal?

The argument being made in favor of leaving is that it is a “backdoor” tax. Unmentioned is that the funds raised are returned to the citizens of the state. Also unmentioned is that RGGI has been effective in reducing CO2 emissions. Also unmentioned is that 69% of Virginians are in favor of a tax on carbon. Also unmentioned is that the Hampton Roads area in Virginia is experiencing the highest rates of sea-level rise along the entire U.S. East Coast, clear evidence of the impact of climate change on Virginia.