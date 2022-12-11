 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How can governor justify RGGI withdrawal?

On Dec. 7, the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board voted to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This was in spite of overwhelming public comments in favor of Virginia continuing to participate in RGGI.

The argument being made in favor of leaving is that it is a “backdoor” tax. Unmentioned is that the funds raised are returned to the citizens of the state. Also unmentioned is that RGGI has been effective in reducing CO2 emissions. Also unmentioned is that 69% of Virginians are in favor of a tax on carbon. Also unmentioned is that the Hampton Roads area in Virginia is experiencing the highest rates of sea-level rise along the entire U.S. East Coast, clear evidence of the impact of climate change on Virginia.

The citizens of Virginia deserve a more robust explanation justifying withdrawal from RGGI. If the people are in favor of RGGI; if RGGI is effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions; if the citizens favor a carbon tax and still the governor is pushing this action, the remaining question is why? Is there another agenda other than serving the citizens of Virginia?

Clement Tingley.

Charlottesville.