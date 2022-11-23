Letter: How the RTD can improve citizen engagement

How the RTD can improve citizen engagement

In her Nov. 13 letter, Suzanne Munson called on the Richmond Times-Dispatch to expand its coverage of local government. Her main point was that the RTD’s reporting about local governments is vital to supporting an informed and engaged citizenry. I agree. Providing sustained information about the plans and actions of local government would help facilitate active citizen participation as issues are raised and debated. In turn, government performance could become even more reflective of the needs and vision of its citizens.

The question is: How can the RTD fulfill this vital role in a more complete manner in an age of changing readership habits, advertiser preferences and increasing staffing and production costs? I believe that it can do so when accompanied by the RTD’s continuing commitment to providing the best local journalism, and by an excitement within the readership community for expanded information on government plans and actions.

To that end, I believe that citizen engagement with area local governments, and with Virginia’s state government, can be strengthened if the RTD would publish daily a special page of government and community engagement announcements. For example, this page could include announcements, published agendas, contact information and procedures for providing public comment for meetings of county supervisors, school boards, planning and zoning committees, and for meetings of committees and subcommittees of the Virginia General Assembly.

In years past the RTD had sufficient staff reporters to cover such meetings and only rarely does so now. Our area communities would benefit from a reliable, routinely published source of information about such meetings. This new feature could be offered at a relatively low cost, once the format was established, and could, with RTD encouragement, conceivably result in citizen self-reporting of the events/decisions occurring during such meetings to an RTD website page.

Edward Mazur.