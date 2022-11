The Republican ticket for President/VP in 2024 should be Donald Trump and Kari Lake. After they lose (and, of course, deny the results of the election), sit them down on the banks of Lake Powell or Lake Mead. Then, let them cry into that lake bed, which by then will be almost dry. Given enough time, they will refill the lake. And, then, finally, their losing ways will have done some good for Arizona and the country.