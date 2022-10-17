Letter: Huguenot Road project goes on and on

Thumbs down to road quality

For most of this year, the city of Richmond has been working on a water project that had to go underneath Huguenot and has resulted in the road being torn up. I have been trying for months to find out the completion date of this project. My city council member does not seem interested in finding out; I have had no luck with her. The office of Del. Dawn Adams has at least been trying to find out, with no luck so far. On Aug. 15, I was told by the director of the Department of Public Utilities that the project would be completed within the next 30 days. It has now been over 60 days since I was told that, and still the project goes on and on. And the southbound lane of Huguenot continues to be almost undriveable.