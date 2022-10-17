 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Huguenot Road project goes on and on

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Thumbs down to road quality 

Dear Editor:

The condition of Huguenot Road just south of the Chippenham Parkway is absolutely appalling. It is nearly impossible to drive on parts of it. This road is used every day by thousands of drivers.

For most of this year, the city of Richmond has been working on a water project that had to go underneath Huguenot and has resulted in the road being torn up. I have been trying for months to find out the completion date of this project. My city council member does not seem interested in finding out; I have had no luck with her. The office of Del. Dawn Adams has at least been trying to find out, with no luck so far. On Aug. 15, I was told by the director of the Department of Public Utilities that the project would be completed within the next 30 days. It has now been over 60 days since I was told that, and still the project goes on and on. And the southbound lane of Huguenot continues to be almost undriveable.

Why is the city unable to get this endless project finished and Huguenot Road repaved? Thousands of drivers want to know. 

Bob Knisely.

Richmond. 

 