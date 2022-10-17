 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hunter Biden editorial missed point

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

About Hunter Biden's fate 

Dear Editor:

Regarding the editorial "No person is above the law" in The Times-Dispatch, the authors — the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board — discuss only a few of Hunter Biden's alleged criminal activities. They spend more time denouncing our former president, Donald Trump. Obviously they're still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The writers' implication is that since it'll be up to a Trump-appointed prosecutor in Delaware to decide Biden's fate, he will be treated unfairly.  

Bruce Crow.

