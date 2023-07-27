Hybrid vehicles may be the way to go

Most recently, I have read in the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the wildfires in Canada, and the smoke across the U.S., is a result of climate warming. These fires occur annually in Canada. Unfortunately, they were exacerbated this year due to the wind currents and the position of the jet stream.

Regarding the push for electric vehicles, according to Chris Atkinson, director of the Smart Mobility Initiative and professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Ohio State University, “the best use of a battery is in a hybrid.” That's because the rare earth metals needed for one battery-only car can power over 90 hybrids. Hybrids would reduce our carbon footprint faster than going all in on electric cars, and the cost of the infrastructure that’s required for charging stations, including the strain on our electric grid.

Finally, wind and solar aren’t the panacea for reliable electric generation. With solar the sun needs to shine and with wind it can’t be too calm or too windy for the turbines to generate electricity. Dominion Energy has had an excellent track record with its nuclear plants. The next generation will be smaller and less expensive to build. I predict it will cost less than the nearly $10 billion that Dominion is spending on its offshore windmill project that’s underway. Bill Gates is backing such a plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Let’s give it a chance before we spend trillions of dollars going all in on electric.

Brian Glass.

Glen Allen.