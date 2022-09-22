Letter: 'I am the proud grandfather of a 17-year-old, non-binary student enrolled in Hanover County Public Schools'

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

Governor should rethink policy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am the proud grandfather of a 17-year-old, non-binary student enrolled in Hanover County Public Schools. My grandchild is a smart, thoughtful, creative individual who seeks respect and dignity while attending school, like all other students in the school. They want to be treated as one would treat others. However, the governor of Virginia has, much like the Hanover County School Board, decided that he knows what is best for my grandchild, not my son and daughter-in-law or my grandchild, but the governor. And he is wrong, just like the School Board.

The governor has implemented a policy that he claims will respect all students, respect their privacy, respect their dignity, and their safety. Yet, he is doing the complete opposite because, quite frankly he lives in a fantasy world where he thinks all parents will be loving and kind to their children when they are forced to come out as transgender or non-binary, that all parents who are engaged in their children’s lives will provide a safe environment for a transgender or non-binary child. It is time for the governor to review those thoughts and speak with experts, law enforcement officers, teachers and administrators in public schools, and most importantly transgender and non-binary students who have seen and faced abuse and neglect at home because of their sexual orientation. It is also time for the governor to get real when he thinks forcing a child to use the restroom of their birth sex will provide them with a safe environment free from bullying, possible physical and sexual assault, and intimidation.

Quick question, when a female student wants to kick for her high school football team or wrestle for the boys wrestling team, will they be allowed under the proposed policy? It does not appear to be so under the governor’s proposed policy.

Simply stated the governor, like the Hanover County School Board have placed my grandchild’s and their peer’s safety, well-being, emotional and mental health, dignity, and respect at risk due to his policy. Shame on him and his advisers who developed this discriminatory and harmful policy. Thankfully my grandchild has the love and support of their parents, siblings, grandparents and great-grandparents, and a host of other relatives and friends; but not all transgender and non-binary students in Virginia are so fortunate.

It is time to stop making political points for a vocal minority’s support and start realizing that a governor represents all the people of the Commonwealth and not just his or her political base.

Andrew Molloy.