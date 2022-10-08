Letter: 'I can spot a conflict of interest when I see one'

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

'I can spot a conflict of interest when I see one'

I have followed the developing story regarding the decision taken by the president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation to engage a firm that had never performed work for the agency and had never created similar work for any client but that had a previous business relationship with the governor and his campaign. Having spent the better part of my career in procurement for large, publicly traded companies, I feel like I can spot a conflict of interest when I see one. In fact, it almost makes no difference whether there is an actual or perceived conflict of interest – the taint of an unethical decision remains.

Generally, good procurement practice would include identifying business needs, drafting an appropriate scope of work and proposal that is written in a way that doesn’t favor any specific potential supplier, identifying suppliers that have the requisite experience and then soliciting proposals that allow the suppliers appropriate time to submit a quality response. I was immediately suspicious when I read that the selected supplier was able to respond in one day. Through solid reporting by Patrick Wilson we now know they had advanced knowledge of the request for proposal and no experience similar to what was being requested – two suspicious facts.

An independent investigation is warranted and I look forward to further reporting on this very interesting story. It feel like the surface has only been scratched.

Charles Flocco.