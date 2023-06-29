I don’t have any interest, one way or the other, in whether or not Richmond gets a casino. What I do have an interest in is election integrity. Two years ago, the people of Richmond voted down the casino. When local elected officials decided that they didn’t like that outcome, evidently because they felt that the citizens of Richmond were not well enough informed of the virtues of having the casino in Richmond, they started a push to have another vote, and in the process deny Petersburg the chance to weigh in on having it in their city.

In last Friday's newspaper, I see that Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas “emphatically” favors giving Richmond voters a second chance to see the light ("'No compromise' on Petersburg casino," June 23). If Richmond does allow a second vote, and the voters decide this time to allow the casino to go forward, do the opponents have the right to hold a third election to see what the voters really want? If state Sen. Lionel Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, had defeated Lucas in the primary June 20, should she now have the right to demand another election since she felt that the voters of Portsmouth didn’t really understand that she was the better candidate? If this second referendum on a casino is allowed, where will this craziness end?