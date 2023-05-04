Ignoring climate change will cost US more

I enjoyed your excellent news article regarding public opinion on climate: “Extreme weather is nearly universal experience, poll finds,” April 22. It is eye-opening to find that a majority of Americans have noticed extreme weather events in recent years, and mentally connected the events to climate change.

But then I noticed the recent congressional vote in which a very narrow majority passed a partisan bill that would repeal many of the tax credit provisions of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, provisions that would help Virginians lower their household energy bills through electrification and efficiency.

I have no wish to portray climate as a partisan issue, but I cannot ignore it when others do. Politicians who refuse to talk about climate, but focus on fighting anything that addresses it, are not good custodians of our national finances. The trillions that FEMA will be handing out in payments for climate disasters in future decades dwarf the “savings” that the recent vote pretended to make, “savings” on the backs of low-income families who need help reducing their energy costs.

I was glad that my member of Congress, Jennifer McClellan, was having none of it.

It is unacceptable in 2023 for our legislators to spend their days shooting down climate solutions without introducing their own solutions. In the words of Utah Republican Rep. John Curtis, chair of the House Conservative Climate Caucus, “we need all hands on deck, and we need to talk about this in a bipartisan way.”

Chris Wiegard.

Chester.