Improve access to pediatric mental health care

In the May 1 article, “Suicide rates among U.S. adolescents doubled in 10 years,” Amy Norton reported that between 2008 and 2018 suicide rates among 13- and 14-year-olds more than doubled nationwide. Furthermore, 1 in 5 children or adolescents experience a mental health condition in a given year and half of mental illnesses start by the age of 14. In addition, according to a 2016 study, children’s hospitals around the country saw a 31% increase in inpatient visits to mental health units for children and adolescents ages 3-18. Yet, in Virginia there are only 14 child psychiatrists per 100,000 children. Clearly our children and adolescents are in a mental health crisis. All of this is to say that we desperately need to enact policy to better serve our youth.

Last year, Congress tabled a bill, the Health Care Capacity for Pediatric Mental Health Act, which would have established the first federal system of pediatric mental health care in this country, something that is long overdue. This bill would have improved access to community-based services and support, provided support for training to enhance the pediatric mental health workforce, and invest in critical pediatric mental health infrastructure to improve access and level of care for our nation’s children who desperately need help and resources.

As a recent master’s of social work graduate who interned in an emergency department, I saw firsthand children as young as 7 coming into the hospital with debilitating suicidal thoughts and mental health issues. We must establish a federal system of pediatric mental health so that our nation’s children can receive the care they need; not doing so will only lead to a worsening of this crisis. It is vital that we as concerned citizens continue to advocate for legislation to help our nation’s children receive the mental health care that they need.

Sean Concannon.