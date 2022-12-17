 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Improve Medicare coverage for mental health care

Improve Medicare coverage for mental health care

Improving mental health care needs to include better access to services at all levels of care [“Many in Virginia wait in vain for a mental health bed,” Dec. 13]. It is not only an issue with too few hospital beds or Community Services Board policies. Access to outpatient care needs to improve, especially for Medicare recipients. Passing the Mental Health Access Improvement Act in Congress would increase the number of licensed mental health clinicians available to provide care to our aging population. There are currently about 8,100 licensed professional counselors in the state, 9,100 licensed clinical social workers and 4,400 psychologists, according to the 2022 Virginia Department of Health workforce report.

Medicare does not cover services provided by LPCs. They cover services by licensed social workers and psychologists. This limits access to care for our aging population. As an LPC in private practice, I regularly get calls from retired persons seeking therapy services, but I cannot schedule them because Medicare will not cover the sessions.

This needs to change. Virginians deserve better access to mental health care providers.

Susan Kohler.

Richmond.

