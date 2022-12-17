Letter: Improve Medicare coverage for mental health care

Improving mental health care needs to include better access to services at all levels of care [“Many in Virginia wait in vain for a mental health bed,” Dec. 13]. It is not only an issue with too few hospital beds or Community Services Board policies. Access to outpatient care needs to improve, especially for Medicare recipients. Passing the Mental Health Access Improvement Act in Congress would increase the number of licensed mental health clinicians available to provide care to our aging population. There are currently about 8,100 licensed professional counselors in the state, 9,100 licensed clinical social workers and 4,400 psychologists, according to the 2022 Virginia Department of Health workforce report.