Letter: Instead of statues, stick with flowers

Instead of statues, stick with flowers

Richard F. O’Hare of Powhatan asks in the Dec. 18 Richmond Times-Dispatch: "The statues are gone. Now what?” The answer is never again should statues of human beings be erected.

Mr. O’Hare states that prominent historians and art experts have made suggestions about who should be memorialized on Monument Avenue. It is obvious that, as time goes on, the opinions of these so-called experts become subjective soliloquies to what is considered unjust and evil at particular times and places. This is always subject to change, and what once was revered soon will be denigrated.

Hence, the question is not who should be memorialized, but what should be memorialized.

Just stick with flowers, plants and trees to symbolize Richmond’s rejection of its past and sanction its new future. Richmond's dark history as represented by statues has been discarded. Flowers should take their place. They can be planted everywhere the eye can see. Future generations will not be threatened by the symbolism of flowers and plant vegetation. Flowers represent a beautiful and simple solution to how Richmond should view itself now.

Memorials to living people have been too complicated for Richmond. So, begin planting now. Since diversity is so important, plant every color of flower in the rainbow. Richmond can be the greenist and most colorful city for those who appreciate the beauty of nature and who love the green movement. It rains a lot in Richmond, so flowers, trees and green plants will flourish.

Coming as a tourist to Richmond will be an invitation to enjoy the best of the living and growing plant world. It will be like coming to an arboretum. Who can argue with a rainbow of flowers? Who needs monuments when you can have marigolds and magnolias?

Elizabeth White.

Richmond.