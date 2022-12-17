Letter: Investing in proven solutions to homelessness

Investing in proven solutions to homelessness

Allocation of public funds is one of the clearest indicators of a community’s values. That’s why I was heartened on Monday night when Richmond City Council approved a $1 million investment in the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, our region’s coordinated and compassionate network of homeless service providers. Known as the GRCoC, this network includes 34 agencies that served over 5,500 people in 2021 and are on track to support even more people this year.

GRCoC agencies are on the frontlines of the crisis of homelessness. They’ve developed proven solutions that help individuals and families get back on the path to stable and safe housing, something we all deserve. The need for more homelessness services continues to rise in the Richmond region and we are grateful that the city of Richmond made this investment.

An important lesson from the pandemic is that more money for coordinated homeless services can help more people. I hope that the city’s leaders will continue investing more resources in homelessness services in the future. I also encourage city residents to call on elected officials to prioritize housing and homelessness. A strategy that combines more affordable homes with additional funds for existing shelter programs and homeless service providers that have track records of success will make a meaningful difference in our region.

Annette Cousins, chair of GRCoC Board of Directors.

Richmond.