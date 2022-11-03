Letter: Is shifting drug costs to others good public policy?

Debbie Tussey ("Helping seniors save on prescription costs," Oct. 30) and I have much in common. We are both retired lawyers on Medicare who spend about $10,000 annually on prescription drugs. When the Inflation Reduction Act limit goes into effect in 2025, our out-of-pocket costs will be capped at $2,000.This will be good for us, but whether it is in the public interest to shift the cost of our medications, which we don't like to pay for but can afford, to other taxpayers is not obvious.