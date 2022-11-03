 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Is shifting drug costs to others good public policy?

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Is shifting drug costs to others good public policy?

Debbie Tussey ("Helping seniors save on prescription costs," Oct. 30) and I have much in common. We are both retired lawyers on Medicare who spend about $10,000 annually on prescription drugs. When the Inflation Reduction Act limit goes into effect in 2025, our out-of-pocket costs will be capped at $2,000.This will be good for us, but whether it is in the public interest to shift the cost of our medications, which we don't like to pay for but can afford, to other taxpayers is not obvious.

Tussey adds that "some Republicans have stated they aim to repeal Medicare entirely." She does not say who these Republicans are. The Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler has recently pointed out that the claim that Republicans want to end Medicare is false. He calls it a "Mediscare attack" which seeks to "conjure up a nonexistent GOP plan."

Jon Jewett.

Ashland.