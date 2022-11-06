 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It’s our civic duty to fact-check

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

It’s our civic duty to fact-check

Thank you for printing the recent letters to the editor from Terry Blackwood and Darryl Kerkeslager explaining the true reasons for inflation. It's a global problem caused by myriad factors internationally. It is not the result of current Washington policy as falsely stated in ubiquitous campaign ads. These politicians know the truth but choose to use a false narrative to scare voters into voting for them. Why does this work? Because the politicians know that very few people will take the time to actually check the facts and will simply assume that what they hear in the ads is true.

We owe it to ourselves and have a civic responsibility to seek the truth about every political party's claims; and it's easy to do. Resources certified reliable by the International Fact Checking Network (a nonprofit, nonpartisan, global watchdog entity) include politifact.com, reuters.com, factcheck.org, snopes.com and poynter.com, among others. For everyone's sake, please take the time to check the facts, we all need to keep politicians honest whichever party they represent.

Bob Mahan.

Henrico.