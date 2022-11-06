Letter: It’s our civic duty to fact-check

Thank you for printing the recent letters to the editor from Terry Blackwood and Darryl Kerkeslager explaining the true reasons for inflation. It's a global problem caused by myriad factors internationally. It is not the result of current Washington policy as falsely stated in ubiquitous campaign ads. These politicians know the truth but choose to use a false narrative to scare voters into voting for them. Why does this work? Because the politicians know that very few people will take the time to actually check the facts and will simply assume that what they hear in the ads is true.