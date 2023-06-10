It’s simple: More guns equals more death

Let's imagine for a moment that the NRA and gun manufacturers' ideal has come true. Everybody is armed. And imagine that situation when the tragedy outside the Altria Theater on Tuesday unfurled.

Does anyone seriously think that all those frightened and angry people would not have made the situation worse? How many more people would have been slaughtered? How would police have found the murderer when everyone was waving their own guns around?

Our Republican leaders have started to concede that we should keep guns "away from criminals," but many of these tragedies of aggression or accident are carried out by everyday people who are drunk or mad or distracted. What might have been a fistfight or a slap becomes something much worse when guns are readily available.

First and foremost, we the people need to stop going along with the idea that everybody should be armed. Suicides and accidental injuries and death by guns far outnumber gun injuries or deaths by criminals. When guns are available, accidents and suicide attempts are more likely to kill. When a criminal invades a house, the occupants are much more likely to be hurt if they have a gun in the house, not the other way around.

We can do something about this. None of us wants to live in this nightmare of violence. We regulate cars, toys, consumer goods and food production for safety. Of course we should regulate killing machines!

Nancy Trego.

Richmond.