Letter: It’s time for Trump to bow out

It’s time for Trump to bow out

You need not be a rocket scientist to conclude from the midterm elections that Donald Trump has become an albatross around the neck of the GOP.

The polarization that Trump engenders has intensified. And now many people who voted for him twice will not vote for him again. Trump fatigue has clearly set in and taken hold of a large percentage of the electorate.

Trump has continued to put his bloviated ego ahead of what’s good for the GOP and the country. Trump’s self-centeredness was reluctantly tolerated when his policies were achieving strong economic results. But today, his personal attacks, especially against those he sees as disloyal, are distasteful, off-putting and juvenile.

The GOP has a number of candidates who can win the presidency in 2024. Already a few candidates have emerged as legitimate presidential contenders: Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, even Mike Pence and Glenn Youngkin. All of these candidates would be significant improvement over President Joe Biden, politically and personally.

If Trump were to run for president, people would be subjected to continued antagonism from constant negative liberal media coverage and continued accusations of fake news. These are “givens” in a Trump administration. No thanks. Been there, done that.

The ultimate question is whether Trump is able to step aside and influence his base to support the GOP candidate, whoever it is.

Trump’s history suggests that’s an impossibility. That’s a real shame – for the GOP, and the country.

Bruce Kelley.