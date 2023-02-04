02-01-1978 (cutline): Workmen have begun dismantling Central National Bank's weather sign atop its office and Central National Corp. headquarters at Third and Broad streets. A replacement sign with blue C-N-B letters on a white background is to be installed within the next two weeks, a bank spokesman said. He declined to discuss other details, saying that the bank is planning a ceremony when the installation is completed.

11-27-1976 (cutline): "Supermodern" is what an officer calls the main office banking lobby in the Broad and Grace Streets Arcade of Central National Bank. The area consists of about 14,000 square feet and will open on Monday, December 6. The lobby is party of a $4 million renovation of the arcade and portions of the banks main building at Third and Broad Streets. The renovation includes a small park in a corner of the bank property. Renovations for the entire project are about half completed, a bank spokesman said yesterday. Overall designers are Hankins and Anderson of Richmond.

10-09-1991 (cutline): Central Fidelity Bank's tower tapers as it rises. Shields Building is in the foreground.

From the Archives: The Central National Bank building

The Central National Bank was a 23-story Art Deco building in downtown Richmond at 219 E. Broad Street. The building was designed by well known architect John Eberson in the 1920s. Once called the Central Fidelity Bank, (CFB) it was once Richmond’s tallest skyscraper.

