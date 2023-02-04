When Jillian Balow arrived in January 2022 as state superintendent of instruction, there were three major issues facing Virginia schools: the pandemic recovery, teacher shortages and revisions to the history and social sciences standards.
Pandemic recovery is being addressed by local districts with federal funds and grants. The teacher shortage has been worsened by Balow’s implementation of Executive Order 1, throwing teachers into a double-bind between the standards and being fired over the “anti-divisive” mandate.
The history and social sciences standards are another glaring failure. For seven months Balow gave little attention to the revised standards, which came nearly complete from two years of staff and historical experts' work. In August 2022, Balow asked the Virginia Board of Education not to approve because she wanted time to proof for typos and grammar.
In September she asked for another delay. When she presented a new draft in November 2022, it appeared to be a 68-page cut-and-paste from conservative internet sources.
The draft was so chaotic and developmentally inappropriate even the consultant hired to edit it sent a letter acknowledging "the hastily and irresponsibly prepared" nature of the project.
On Jan. 5, a third 60-ish page version was released, with a community standard calling for 5-year-olds to “recognize cause and effect relationships” and “use decision making models such as T-charts and Venn diagrams to make informed economic decisions.” Those are a set of planning tasks most children’s prefrontal cortexes are not able to do until age 6 or later. The Board of Education voted to advance the draft version of the history standards on Feb. 2.
Balow’s biggest problems are lack of knowledge about children and educational standards, and her managerial incompetence. It is time for her to resign or be dismissed.
11-27-1976 (cutline): "Supermodern" is what an officer calls the main office banking lobby in the Broad and Grace Streets Arcade of Central National Bank. The area consists of about 14,000 square feet and will open on Monday, December 6. The lobby is party of a $4 million renovation of the arcade and portions of the banks main building at Third and Broad Streets. The renovation includes a small park in a corner of the bank property. Renovations for the entire project are about half completed, a bank spokesman said yesterday. Overall designers are Hankins and Anderson of Richmond.
02-01-1978 (cutline): Workmen have begun dismantling Central National Bank's weather sign atop its office and Central National Corp. headquarters at Third and Broad streets. A replacement sign with blue C-N-B letters on a white background is to be installed within the next two weeks, a bank spokesman said. He declined to discuss other details, saying that the bank is planning a ceremony when the installation is completed.
From the Archives: The Central National Bank building
The Central National Bank was a 23-story Art Deco building in downtown Richmond at 219 E. Broad Street. The building was designed by well known architect John Eberson in the 1920s. Once called the Central Fidelity Bank, (CFB) it was once Richmond’s tallest skyscraper.
1 of 8
Central Natioanl Bank
02-05-1968: Central National Bank
Staff photo
Central Natioanl Bank
05-01-1977 (cutline): Arch at end of banking hall.
Staff photo
Central Natioanl Bank
06-30-1977: Central National Bank ceiling detail.
Staff photo
Central Natioanl Bank
10-09-1991 (cutline): Central Fidelity Bank's tower tapers as it rises. Shields Building is in the foreground.
Gary Burns
Central Natioanl Bank
Staff photo
Central Natioanl Bank
Wallace Clark
Central Natioanl Bank
06-30-1977: Central National Bank
Staff photo
Central National Bank
02-12-1981 (cutline): Central Fidelity Bank lobby's Art Deco magnificence sets scene for post-concert party.