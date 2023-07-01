Keep Hanover in pamunkey regional library system

I am writing today to express my concern regarding Hanover County’s membership in the Pamunkey Regional Library System.

As the former President and board member on the Friends of the Rockville Library and Friends of the Cochrane Rockville Library, I can attest to the benefits of the library system in our county and community.

These repositories don’t only hold books; they hold communities together. I have spent countless hours with my children at meetings, story times, lectures, concerts, community sports drafts, etc…

Not having internet access in Western Hanover is a huge problem. And, some of us are not even slated for that new program. We are one such household. How will I send big files to employers without internet if you chose to defund the library system in Hanover? This is an economic development issue.

When it comes to my children (two pre-pandemic graduates and one during the pandemic) they could not have been successful in high school without the ability to use the library for computers and research. I will go back further… my children grew up at the Rockville Library where the books and staff helped me teach my kids that they were capable of doing anything in their lives. It was a very empowering place. Never did the staff make recommendations that were inappropriate for my children and quite the opposite, their relationships with my children heightened their knowledge that (for instance) my young son liked Halloween books and my young daughter loved the princesses.

Please do not cut our Hanover children and adult and business communities off from these valuable resources. Continue to fully fund the Pamunkey Regional Library System.

Amy Cheeley.

Glen Allen.