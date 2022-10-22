Letter: 'Keep moving on to better days ahead'

'Keep moving on to better days ahead'

Richmond has a long and complicated history.

Since the killing of George Floyd, racial reconciliation sometimes looked more like racial payback.

The Confederate statues are gone from Monument Avenue.

It's now time to rename the Lee Bridge.

Finally, it appears wisdom and common sense has prevailed by the political elite and the proposed new name is Belvidere, the same as the road crossing over it.

Belvidere means beautiful view, and those crossing over it see a beautiful view.

At last, cooler heads prevail.

Now, with that taken care of, install a fountain with landscaping in the former Lee Circle and keep moving on to better days ahead.

Rob Richardson.

Jacksonville Beach, Florida.