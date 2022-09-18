Letter: Kudos for column on truckers

Kudos for column on truckers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

M.J. Collins' “appreciation” in The Times-Dispatch should be read by every young person whose mothers and fathers work at difficult, challenging and critical jobs. His first-person take-you-there account of exactly what his father does from heavy labor loading and unloading trucks, sleeping in his truck, missing time with his family and living on fast food should be a wake-up for all of us who rely on M.J.’s father and his fellow truck drivers for the goods that sustain us.

The smartest thing M.J.’s dad did was take his son, at 15, to work with him on the road in a truck. I wish I had done that with my father. I would have learned what was involved in a one-man operation of a bulk ESSO plant. I had a vague idea but M.J.’s trip made his father a hero to him.

Thanks to his story, I suspect many of us are newly appreciative of our own heroes that we may not have recognized as we should have.

Nancy Finch.