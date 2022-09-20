 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kudos for Jeff Schapiro columns

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Jeff Schapiro is a talented writer and has an encyclopedic knowledge of Virginia's political history according to Rives Hardy's opinion in his recent letter in The Times-Dispatch. I agree and am pleased someone so knowledgeable knowledgeable can keep me informed about decisions being made about climate changes, LGBTQ rights, education in our schools, the business community, and other issues our politicians must make decisions about. I like to know who and what our leaders support and why. Jeff has been upfront and honest about what our leaders are doing and what they refuse to do for the people they are suppose to serve

Sherrie Bowman.

Chester.

