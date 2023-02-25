It was refreshing to read in the Richmond Times-Dispatch [“Bourne will not seek re-election to House, opening way for Carr,” Feb. 20] that Richmond Del. Jeff Bourne is choosing time with his family instead of other pursuits. I'm now a senior citizen and have heard many people voice regrets about various aspects of their lives. I have never, ever heard anyone say, "If I could do it all over again, I would spend less time with my children." It is always, "If I could live life over again, I would spend more time with my children and less time on other things."