Letter: Kudos to Hanover County Schools

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

Kudos to Hanover County Schools 

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Hanover County Schools one of only five large school districts in Virginia to have all their schools fully accredited for the 2021-2022 school year.

Once again, Hanover County is the star performer in academics in the Tri-Cities region, earing the highest math scores out of all 15 large Virginia school districts, and placing well above the state average in all other rankings.

Additionally, Hanover's pass rates on the 2021-22 SOL exams met or exceeded state pass rates in the vast majority of reporting categories, including among Black and Hispanic students, students with disabilities, and economically disadvantaged students, among others.

Hanover County Public Schools set the standards that other schools systems only hope to achieve, year after year after year!

Alan Pitt, Mechanicsville

 

