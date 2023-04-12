Kudos to Kaine for article

I read with a great deal of interest a recent article written by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., in The Times-Dispatch. The document describes a racially divided community. I applaud the U.S. senator.

The article is an eye-opener in that it describes the many atrocities that took place in Virginia and elsewhere. I grew up in the 1940s where these events actually happened and unfortunately unfolded.

Serving later with a U.S. Army Band unit in the mid-'60s, I became quite infatuated by the multi-talented African-American career soldiers both as leaders within my unit. Many served as performers and some even wrote outstanding musical arrangements which were played.

As a budding young pianist growing up in Roanoke, Virginia, I was driven by my parents to weekly lessons and they pointed out the large white-brick home on the way which was owned by former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton, Kaine’s father-in-law.

I wish to thank Sen. Kaine for sharing his thoughts to our many readers.

Robert “Bobby” J. Spiers Jr.

Henrico.